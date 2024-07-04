AIRLINK 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.6%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-04

Shell launches country’s first-ever recycled plastic retail site

Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2024 07:16am

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) has launched Pakistan’s first-ever recycled plastic retail site, Malik Service Station at Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.

This initiative aligns with SPL’s commitment towards sustainability; and promotes circular economy and environmentally friendly practices.

The organization collaborated with Dabeer Hemani and Syed Ali Naqi, cofounders of Concept Loop, and Shell Tameer alumnus to bring this vision to life. The construction of the retail site utilized approximately 6,500 kilograms, or roughly 1.3 million pieces, of end-of-life plastic waste, in plastic infused pavers and concrete blocks using multi layered plastic waste.

According to research, a simple plastic bag can take up to 500 years to decompose while a plastic bottle can take around 300 years, leaving behind a threat to nature by being non-biodegradable and toxic. The newly rebuilt retail site represents a significant step towards a more sustainable future.

The initiative demonstrates the potential of recycled materials in building robust infrastructure and emphasizes the importance of sustainability in modern development.

Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the site, the Chief Executive and Managing Director of Shell Pakistan Limited, Waqar Siddiqui, stated, “We are incredibly proud to unveil this one-of-its-own-kind retail site. Innovative solutions such as this need to be tried and tested. The success of the plastic infused road and the recycled plastic site can serve as an inspiration for future infrastructure developments. A ripple effect is what aspire to achieve – inspiring broader adoption of sustainable practices.”

The recycled plastic retail site marks a significant milestone for SPL’s sustainability journey and circular economy practice. The company remains committed to exploring new avenues for environmental responsibility and innovation.

