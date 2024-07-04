AIRLINK 89.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
DFML 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.33%)
DGKC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.78%)
FCCL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
FFBL 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.12%)
HASCOL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
HBL 132.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.37%)
HUBC 166.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 38.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
OGDC 137.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.31%)
PAEL 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PPL 125.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.46%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.89%)
PTC 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.33%)
SEARL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
SNGP 69.75 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.41%)
SSGC 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
TELE 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TPLP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
TRG 62.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.21%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,553 Increased By 51.5 (0.61%)
BR30 27,527 Increased By 106.8 (0.39%)
KSE100 80,764 Increased By 530.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 25,986 Increased By 186.9 (0.72%)
Jul 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-04

Customs’ values on import of ride-on toy cars/bikes from China revised

Sohail Sarfraz Published July 4, 2024 Updated July 4, 2024 08:05am

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has revised Customs values on the import of ride-on toy cars/bikes from China.

In this regard, the directorate has issued a ruling here on Wednesday.

The Customs values of ride-on toy car/bikes were determined under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969 vide Valuation Ruling No 1703/2022. However, different stakeholders requested to re-determine Customs values afresh in line with values prevalent in the international market.

Therefore, an exercise has been undertaken by the directorate to determine the same.

The issues pertaining to the valuation of the subject goods were deliberated upon in detail in the afore-referred meeting. The stakeholders submitted their proposals and the same were considered pertaining to the valuation of subject goods. The importers contended that the Customs values of ride-on toy cars/bikes determined vide valuation ruling No 1703/2022 dated 07-12-2022 are higher and the same need to be revised according to prevailing international prices.

The aspect of freight cost from China was checked through websites as well as freight invoices issued for impugned goods imported from China.

The analysis showed that an increase in freight cost occurred during the last 2 to 3 years. Moreover, quantity of toys imported has declined by 3 percent after issuance of ruling of 2022. Import data analysis showed that increase in import volume and duty/taxes is negligible. Subsequently, market inquiry has been conducted and examined, which supported the stance of the stakeholders that value of ride-on toys has reduced considerably.

Finally, the Customs values of the subject goods have been determined under Section 25(9), read with Section 25(7), and Customs Rule 121(2) of Customs Rules, 2001 which provided the methods of valuation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

China customs Customs Valuation Karachi import of ride on toy cars

Comments

200 characters

Customs’ values on import of ride-on toy cars/bikes from China revised

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Amendment to SOEs law approved

July-May of FY 2023-24: $7.547bn borrowed from multiple financing sources

Export growth: MoC angry with MoF for ignoring its budget proposals

PIACL sell-off: Govt to decide shares percentage after bids

Oil falls on concerns of weaker demand forecasts, slowing US economy

Govt has decided to shut down PSM, Senate panel told

FBR to sideline dozens of its ‘corrupt’ officials

Power load: PD submits revised proposal to Cabinet for rate cut

KE to provide 40MW to NSCL through STDC: Nasir

Read more stories