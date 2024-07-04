AIRLINK 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.6%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.71%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.33%)
DFML 42.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.5%)
DGKC 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.31%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
FFBL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
HASCOL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
HBL 132.50 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (5.16%)
HUBC 167.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.01%)
HUMNL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.19%)
OGDC 136.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.58%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (7%)
PIBTL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 124.68 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.74%)
PRL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.76%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.61%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.63%)
SNGP 68.11 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.04%)
SSGC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.45%)
TPLP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TRG 62.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.48%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.11%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,508 Increased By 79.7 (0.95%)
BR30 27,459 Increased By 495.3 (1.84%)
KSE100 80,234 Increased By 680.8 (0.86%)
KSE30 25,799 Increased By 215.8 (0.84%)
Print 2024-07-04

Standard Chartered: Saadiq Islamic

Published 04 Jul, 2024 05:47am

Standard Chartered is proud to be the first International bank in Pakistan to get an Islamic banking license and to establish the first Islamic banking branch in Pakistan in May 2004. Saadiq Islamic is the brand name for Standard Chartered’s Islamic Banking proposition that offers a range of Shariah compliant products & services and leverages on its international experience and expertise to offer some of the best-in-class solutions as per client’s needs.

The franchise has been honoured with various awards as being the Best Islamic, Retail and Digital Bank of Pakistan in the last few years by most reputable organizations i.e. Triple A Assets”, “The Digital Banker”, “Global Finance Magazine” and “Euromoney - IFN”. It has also been on the leader boards of the global Sukuk tables for the last many years including being Lead Sukuk advisor for sovereign Sukuks in Pakistan. Leveraging on our global Islamic banking product support, we introduced Pakistan’s first Shariah compliant cash back Murabaha credit card for our clients and have been the first Islamic financial institution to launch USD nostro account facility. We have also offered Multilateral-guaranteed financing for GoP and structured corporate finance facilities for leading public sector entities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

