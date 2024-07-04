Standard Chartered: Saadiq Islamic

Standard Chartered is proud to be the first International bank in Pakistan to get an Islamic banking license and to establish the first Islamic banking branch in Pakistan in May 2004. Saadiq Islamic is the brand name for Standard Chartered’s Islamic Banking proposition that offers a range of Shariah compliant products & services and leverages on its international experience and expertise to offer some of the best-in-class solutions as per client’s needs.

The franchise has been honoured with various awards as being the Best Islamic, Retail and Digital Bank of Pakistan in the last few years by most reputable organizations i.e. Triple A Assets”, “The Digital Banker”, “Global Finance Magazine” and “Euromoney - IFN”. It has also been on the leader boards of the global Sukuk tables for the last many years including being Lead Sukuk advisor for sovereign Sukuks in Pakistan. Leveraging on our global Islamic banking product support, we introduced Pakistan’s first Shariah compliant cash back Murabaha credit card for our clients and have been the first Islamic financial institution to launch USD nostro account facility. We have also offered Multilateral-guaranteed financing for GoP and structured corporate finance facilities for leading public sector entities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024