Standard Chartered: Message from Mr. Arslan Khan Vice President, Country Manager Pakistan, Mastercard
As we celebrate the 160th anniversary of Standard Chartered Bank in Pakistan, Mastercard extends its warmest congratulations to our long-standing partner. Standard Chartered has been a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic landscape, driving growth and innovation in this dynamic market. We at Mastercard are immensely proud to have been a part of this remarkable journey as we collaborate to fuel the digital economy and drive financial inclusion. Our partnership stands as a testament to our shared vision and commitment. We look forward to reaching new milestones together as we continue to elevate the financial ecosystem and support Pakistan’s progressive future.
