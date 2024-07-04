Standard Chartered: Message from Mr. Amir Paracha CEO, Unilever Pakistan

For Unilever Pakistan, Standard Chartered Pakistan has been more than just a financial institution - it is our long-standing partner in our service to our consumers and the country. SCB remains our trusted ally for value-added customized solutions catering to Unilever Pakistan’s unique needs. In this journey, we have accomplished collective good for our organisations and the larger society. The solar financing long-term loan extended by Standard Chartered under the State Bank of Pakistan’s Renewable Financing Scheme, which allowed us to reduce our carbon footprint sustainably, is an example of our shared values and positive institutional collaboration. We would like to congratulate SCB Pakistan on completing 160 years of success! We continue to rely on SCB’s quality and innovation to work towards a brighter future for Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024