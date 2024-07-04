Standard Chartered: Message from Mr. Hussain Dawood Chairperson, Engro Group

Congratulations to Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan on their 160-year journey in the region. Throughout our relationship, Standard Chartered has been instrumental in providing tailored trade and financing solutions to Engro, enabling us to open new doors and explore new opportunities to solve meaningful problems. As Engro pursues its global ambitions, we see Standard Chartered as a crucial financial partner capable of supporting our growth aspirations through their capabilities and character. Together, we aim to develop new opportunities, drive innovation, and contribute meaningfully to sustainable growth through this partnership, which has been built on shared values to create shared value. Our best wishes are with Standard Chartered as they advance their legacy of being a financial partner of choice for organizations around the world.

