Standard Chartered: Message from Mr. F. S. AIJAZUDDIN, OBE, FCA

Ex-Chairman and CEO of (IGI) and Ex-CEO of First International Investment Bank

KYC is the mantra that banks should know their customers. Equally important is KYB: Know your bank. And customers over 160 years have known SCB as a model of efficiency, integrity and unparalleled service. Having been a customer of SCB for the best part of my life, I regard it as family, as does my family. SCB is a generational thing.

The banking environment globally is forever changing and challenging. To have survived and succeeded for 160 years is an economic miracle in itself.

I join millions of satisfied customers in celebrating its 160th anniversary.

