Business & Finance Print 2024-07-03

VIS reaffirms entity ratings of ZTBL

Press Release Published 03 Jul, 2024 07:35am

ISLAMABAD: VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (VIS) has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (‘ZTBL or’the Bank) at ‘AAA/A-1+’ (Triple A/A-One Plus). The medium to long-term rating of ‘AAA’ denotes highest credit quality; the risk factors are negligible, being only slightly more than for risk-free Government of Pakistan’s debt.

The short-term rating of’A-1+’ denotes highest certainty of timely payment; Short-term liquidity, including internal operating factors and /or access to alternative sources of funds, is outstanding and safety is just below risk free Government of Pakistan’s short-term obligations. Outlook on the assigned ratings is Stable. Previous rating action was announced on June 22, 2023.

