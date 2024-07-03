AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.75%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (6.46%)
DGKC 90.48 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.43%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
HBL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.84%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.51%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
PPL 123.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.37%)
PRL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1%)
SNGP 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
BR100 8,429 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,963 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 79,553 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 25,584 No Change 0 (0%)
Jul 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-03

Dalian iron ore hits 4-week high on China stimulus bets

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2024 07:35am

BEIJING: Dalian iron ore futures climbed to a four-week high on Tuesday, supported by bets of more stimulus in top consumer China, while prices in Singapore retreated after touching the $110 a metric ton psychological level.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) was up 1.2% at 841 yuan ($115.66) a ton, as of 0241 GMT. Earlier in the day, it hit the highest since June 7 at 846.5 yuan a ton.

The benchmark August iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was down 0.3% at $109.45 a ton, after earlier touching a high of $110.2 a ton. The ferrous market has benefited from some improved sales in the property market thanks to a slew of stimulus measures, analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note.

Steelmakers lack sufficient motivation to scale back output in the short term and the relatively high hot metal output means that mills need to restock raw materials, analysts at Chaos Ternary Futures said in a note.

Prices of the key steelmaking ingredient were also supported by lingering expectations of more stimulus from the upcoming third plenum, said analysts.

The third plenum will be held from July 15 to 18, focusing on deepening reforms and promoting the modernisation of China. Analysts at CITIC Futures, however, cautioned that the upward momentum might not sustain for long, given that downstream steel demand has yet seen much improvement and the number of mills implementing equipment maintenance has increased.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE advanced further, with coking coal and coke up 1.9% and 1.7%, respectively. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange posted marginal gains. Rebar added 0.5%, hot-rolled coil ticked 0.4% higher, wire rod gained 0.4% and stainless steel rose nearly 0.5%.

“The steel market will likely maintain the upward momentum until the third plenum,” analysts at Galaxy Futures said in a note.

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Dalian iron ore hits 4-week high on China stimulus bets

Sugar export: 100pc receipt of export proceeds in advance made mandatory

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: No exemption to ministry from PPRA rules

Minority stakes sell: PM directs Petroleum, Finance divisions to prepare plan

Anti-smuggling initiative: FBR extends LEAs’ powers up to June 30, 2025

Sale of govt-allotted immovable properties: Scope of WHT exemption expanded

After the end of IMF deal: Reforms agenda will be placed before nation: MoS

Pakistan, Afghan rulers re-establish contact for talks

PM wants expansion of bilateral trade with Tajikistan

FBR, PRAs at loggerheads over harmonization of tax collection

There can’t be justice ‘without looking at whole elections’: Justice Mansoor

Read more stories