Pakistani VJ Anoushey Ashraf ties the knot

Pakistani VJ Anoushey Ashraf tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony earlier this week, attended by close friends and family, as the groom, Shahab, appeared over Zoom apparently. She shared pictures and details of the ceremony on Instagram.

Ashraf shared images with the caption, “Beta aapne abhi tak shaadi kyun nahi ki?”

“Lo, Karli”

The ceremony was attended by designer Nomi Ansari among others and a host of celebrities and media personalities, Frieha Altaf, Bilal Maqsood, Ayeza Khan, joined in to congratulate the couple.

Although the groom was not present at the ceremony, Ashraf shared an image of them together on Instagram stories.

Ashraf rose to fame as a VJ and has remained the face of brands such as Ponds, Warid Telecom, L’Oreal, Lulusar and MTV Pakistan.