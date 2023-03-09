Pakistani RJ Anoushey Ashraf called out for ‘elitist’ remarks

Host and RJ Anoushey Ashraf's remarks on riding in a rickshaw and "normalising public transport for all" did not sit well with netizens who called her out for what they said were "tone-deaf comments", with many labelling her comments as "elitist".

On Tuesday evening, Ashraf shared a video of herself riding in a rickshaw writing, “Got offered a sympathy ride when someone saw me getting into a rickshaw 2day. I thought it’d be an adventure, was close to home, relatively safe (you can jump out) and cheap. But seeing a “well off” person in a rick can really worry ppl here! Normalise public transport for all."

Netizens reacted to Ashraf calling a rickshaw public transport, commenting that the three-wheelers are private-hire rides.

Ashraf began her career as a VJ and actress, appearing on MTV Pakistan and in plays on PTV. She has also appeared as the face of brands such as Ponds, Warid Telecom and L'Oreal. She has also hosted the Breakfast Show on CityFM 89.