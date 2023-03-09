AVN 66.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.86%)
BAFL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
BOP 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.33%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.89%)
DFML 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.86%)
DGKC 43.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.75%)
EPCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FCCL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.83%)
FFL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FLYNG 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.33%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
HUBC 76.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.4%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.9%)
KAPCO 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
KEL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
MLCF 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.19%)
NETSOL 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.66%)
OGDC 87.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.04%)
PAEL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.84%)
PPL 70.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.8%)
PRL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.4%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12.24%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.02%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (14.45%)
TPLP 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
TRG 113.55 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.3%)
UNITY 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.04%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.15%)
BR100 4,168 Increased By 41.1 (0.99%)
BR30 14,949 Increased By 243.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 41,586 Increased By 226.6 (0.55%)
KSE30 15,663 Increased By 72.8 (0.47%)
Pakistani RJ Anoushey Ashraf called out for ‘elitist’ remarks

BR Life & Style Published March 9, 2023 Updated March 9, 2023 04:14pm
Host and RJ Anoushey Ashraf's remarks on riding in a rickshaw and "normalising public transport for all" did not sit well with netizens who called her out for what they said were "tone-deaf comments", with many labelling her comments as "elitist".

On Tuesday evening, Ashraf shared a video of herself riding in a rickshaw writing, “Got offered a sympathy ride when someone saw me getting into a rickshaw 2day. I thought it’d be an adventure, was close to home, relatively safe (you can jump out) and cheap. But seeing a “well off” person in a rick can really worry ppl here! Normalise public transport for all."

Netizens reacted to Ashraf calling a rickshaw public transport, commenting that the three-wheelers are private-hire rides.

Ashraf began her career as a VJ and actress, appearing on MTV Pakistan and in plays on PTV. She has also appeared as the face of brands such as Ponds, Warid Telecom and L'Oreal. She has also hosted the Breakfast Show on CityFM 89.

Anoushey Ashraf

