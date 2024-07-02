Indonesia sees lower rice output in Jan-Aug, statistics bureau says

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s rice output in January to August this year is estimated at 21.39 million metric tons, dropping 9.52% compared to the same period last year, the country’s statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The country’s rice-planted area is forecast to decline by 7.52% from a year ago to 7.24 million hectares, M. Habibullah, a statistics agency official said in a government meeting broadcast online.

The El Nino weather phenomenon has hit Indonesia since last year, causing a decline in rice output.