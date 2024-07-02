AIRLINK 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.51%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
DFML 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.53%)
DGKC 90.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.48%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 36.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.57%)
FFL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
GGL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
HASCOL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
HBL 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.52%)
HUMNL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.22%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.44 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.5%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
PIBTL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
PPL 123.95 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.52%)
PRL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.87%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.89%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.9%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
TPLP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
BR100 8,399 Increased By 71.3 (0.86%)
BR30 26,963 Increased By 257.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 79,444 Increased By 619.7 (0.79%)
KSE30 25,543 Increased By 173.6 (0.68%)
Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indonesia sees lower rice output in Jan-Aug, statistics bureau says

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2024 11:35am

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s rice output in January to August this year is estimated at 21.39 million metric tons, dropping 9.52% compared to the same period last year, the country’s statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Asia rice: High shipping cost dents Indian rates

The country’s rice-planted area is forecast to decline by 7.52% from a year ago to 7.24 million hectares, M. Habibullah, a statistics agency official said in a government meeting broadcast online.

The El Nino weather phenomenon has hit Indonesia since last year, causing a decline in rice output.

Rice indonesia

Comments

200 characters

Indonesia sees lower rice output in Jan-Aug, statistics bureau says

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

KSE-100 gains on heavyweight stocks

As per IMF dictation but in violation of Nepra’s law: 6- to 12-hour load-shedding under the garb of ‘big losses’

Imran Khan’s detention internal matter for Pakistan: US State Dept

RD slapped on 657 luxury goods: 2pc ACD imposed on import of 2,200 items

Aurangzeb says empathises with salaried class

Oil trades near two-month high on summer demand outlook, possible rate cut

Tajir Dost Scheme: There should be no extra tax on registered traders: CC

Business-friendly policies infuse foreign investors’ trust: PM

PL’s max limit raised as part of contingency plan: Tarar

Read more stories