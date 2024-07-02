AIRLINK 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
Sports

Chinese player Zhang died of cardiac arrest, Indonesia association says

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2024 11:28am

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s badminton association (PBSI) said 17-year-old Chinese player Zhang Zhijie died as a result of cardiac arrest after he collapsed during a match on Sunday.

Zhang was competing at the Asian Junior Championship in Yogyakarta when he collapsed on court.

He received medical attention at the scene and was then rushed to hospital in Yogyakarta before being pronounced dead, state news agency Antara quoted PBSI spokesperson Broto Happy as saying on Monday.

“The conclusions of the examination and treatment of the victim from two hospitals show the same results, the victim experienced sudden cardiac arrest,” Broto added.

Zhang had no pulse when he arrived at the first hospital, Broto said.

Badminton: South Korea’s An wins Thailand Open final

He was treated for around three hours before being taken to the second hospital, which pronounced him dead at 11:20 p.m. Zhang’s family would come to Yogyakarta to take his body, Broto said.

China’s badminton association has told state-backed China Newsweek that they were in communication with the Indonesian side about concerns over whether Zhang had received timely medical attention.

