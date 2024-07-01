Solution of public problems: Sindh Ombudsman for utilising social media

KARACHI: Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput has said that all the regional offices of the Sindh Ombudsman should increase their performance in order to utilize the effectiveness of social media for the immediate solution of public problems in the province.

He expressed this while presiding over the meeting of the district officers through video link conference. The Ombudsman of Sindh has said that to provide immediate relief to the people in the government departments and to solve the problems faced by the people and to resolve the obstacles and the powers against the government officials.

The provincial ombudsman institution is working against the encroachment and is using modern means of communication to bring the efficiency of accountability to the people, in which the performance of the ombudsman's office is being brought to the public level through social media.

Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput further said that social media can play an important role in providing continuous and timely awareness about the performance of provincial ombudsman offices, through which the public will get assistance in solving the problems faced by government offices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024