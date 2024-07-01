Jul 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
PIA announces reduction in Umrah fares

APP Published 01 Jul, 2024 07:01am

LAHORE: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a reduction in Umrah fares. According to a PIA spokesperson here on Sunday, Umrah pilgrims going to Madinah from Pakistan would benefit from discounted fares.

The two-way fare from Lahore, Islamabad to Medina would be 86,000 (plus tax), while the two-way fare from Karachi to Madina would be Rs 76,000 plus tax. Earlier, the Umrah ticket was available for Rs 120,000.

Discounted fares have been applied immediately, and facility would continue till July 15, the spokesperson added.

