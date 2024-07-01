SIC says not making alliance with JUI-F

ISLAMABAD: The Sunni Ittehad Council has publicly opposed forming a political alliance with JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

According to a declaration issued by the council, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, the council’s chief made this stance clear during a meeting held in Lahore on Sunday.

However, he clarified that if the leadership of the Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan and its member parties decide by majority to ally with Fazlur Rehman, the Sunni Ittehad Council will abide by this decision.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza also highlighted the presence of secret terrorist cells within Punjab, emphasizing the severity of the issue. “The first decree (fatwa) against terrorism was issued by the Sunni Ittehad Council.”

The Sunni Ittehad Council head accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of targeting the opposition and said they should be prepared for face the music. “The PML-N should be prepared for the consequences of their actions,” he warned.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza also criticized the government’s handling of electricity bills, suggesting that the PML-N’s governance might not last long due to public dissatisfaction. He pointed to the absence of Nawaz Sharif, the alleged mastermind of the May 9 incident, from the budget session of the National Assembly as a significant indicator of the party’s instability.

Raza further stressed the need for a unified narrative against terrorism to inform and mobilize the nation. He questioned the government’s sincerity in combating terrorism, suggesting that mere statements are ineffective when terrorist sympathizers are part of the government.

Raza recalled the collective religious decree issued in 2004, which declared armed rebellion against the state as a betrayal of both religion and nation.