Jul 01, 2024
Pakistan

CTD nabs 2 TTP ‘facilitators’ in Karachi

NNI Published 01 Jul, 2024 07:01am

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh arrested two facilitators of the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the arrested individuals have been identified as Hassan Gul Mehsud and Bashir. The government of Sindh had previously notified these individuals under the Fourth Schedule for their involvement in facilitating terrorism.

During the CTD operation, a large sum of money intended for funding terrorist activities was recovered from their possession.

The suspects, acting on directives from the leader of the banned TTP, had purchased advanced weaponry using funds amounting to Rs. 160,000. The weapons recovered included two modern automatic burst 9mm pistols.

