Sales tax exemption to tribal areas restored

ISLAMABAD: The amended Finance Bill 2024 has extended sales tax exemption on supplies and imports of plant, machinery, equipment for installation in erstwhile tribal areas and of industrial inputs by the industries located in these merged districts till June 30, 2025.

