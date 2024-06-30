AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
Tax rebate restored

Sohail Sarfraz Published 30 Jun, 2024 02:58am

ISLAMABAD: The amended Finance Bill 2024 has restored 25 percent tax rebate available to the full time teachers or researchers.

The Tola & Tola /Tola Associates, while explaining amendments in Finance Bill 2024, informed that the Bill had proposed to remove the 25% rebate available of the tax payable on the income from salary, to a full time teacher or a researcher employed in a non-profit education or research institution duly recognized by Higher Education Commission, a Board of Education or a University recognized by the Higher Education Commission, including government research institution.

Teachers, researchers: APSUP, PAMI urge govt to restore tax rebate

The Amended Bill has proposed to withdraw such removal. Consequently, such 25% rebate has been restored vide the Amended Bill.

Tax Finance Bill 2024

