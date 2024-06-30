Tax rebate restored

ISLAMABAD: The amended Finance Bill 2024 has restored 25 percent tax rebate available to the full time teachers or researchers.

The Tola & Tola /Tola Associates, while explaining amendments in Finance Bill 2024, informed that the Bill had proposed to remove the 25% rebate available of the tax payable on the income from salary, to a full time teacher or a researcher employed in a non-profit education or research institution duly recognized by Higher Education Commission, a Board of Education or a University recognized by the Higher Education Commission, including government research institution.

The Amended Bill has proposed to withdraw such removal. Consequently, such 25% rebate has been restored vide the Amended Bill.

