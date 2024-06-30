AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-30

Centre has not given Rs590bn to KP, says advisor to CM

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 30 Jun, 2024 02:58am

ISLAMABAD: The advisor to the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Saturday rebutted Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s assertion that the centre had given Rs590 billion to the province so far, terming it completely misleading and lie.

Speaking at a presser in response to the PM’s yesterday statement, he made on the floor of the National Assembly, Saif said that these funds were allocated for the rebuilding and restoration after Swat operation in 2010. However, he added that the remaining funds could be provided to the provincial government under the National Finance Commission (NFC).

Hitting out at the incumbent PML-N-led regime, Saif regretted that the ‘incompetent group’ was politicising a serious matter like terrorism.

“They just sowing discord and distrust between the armed forces and the public under the guise of promoting stability and determination”, he alleged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

