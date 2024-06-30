AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-30

Over Rs1.1trn suppl budget approved by Punjab PA

Hassan Abbas Published 30 Jun, 2024 02:58am

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Saturday approved the supplementary budget of more than Rs 1100 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24, despite the opposition’s boycott of the session. The opposition members staged a walkout from the assembly session, protesting against the government.

The Punjab Assembly also passed a resolution condemning the US Congress resolution with a majority vote.

The resolution was approved with an overwhelming majority, demonstrating the assembly’s strong stance against the US Congress resolution.

Earlier, the opposition staged a protest in the Punjab Assembly against the suspension of 11 members’ membership, demanding their reinstatement.

The Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan praised the Finance Minister for the approval of the supplementary budget.

Information Minister Punjab Azma Bukhari and Finance Minister Punjab Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman termed the budget as a historic tax-free budget for Punjab.

They also warned that if the Leader of the House is not allowed to speak, they will not permit opposition members to speak either.

Meanwhile, opposition staged a protest in the Punjab Assembly against the suspension of 11 members’ membership. The members have been barred from entering the assembly premises, leading to a symbolic sit-in at the gate. The opposition leader vowed that they will not recognize the Chief Minister’s authority even if all their members’ memberships are suspended.

Earlier, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan on Saturday vowed to maintain order in the Punjab Assembly, stating that the disruptive behavior exhibited by opposition members during Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s address will not be tolerated.

Despite efforts to resolve issues, the opposition leader failed to control their members, who continued to create disturbance during the proceedings of the House.

The speaker expressed disappointment that the opposition leader, familiar with parliamentary procedures, did not take steps to control their members.

In response, the speaker announced the formation of a parliamentary committee on ethics to ensure decorum in the assembly.

This move aims to restore order and facilitate a productive legislative environment. The speaker’s stance has been welcomed by many, who see it as a step towards promoting respect and dignity in the province’s highest legislative body.

While speaking to the media outside the assembly, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said that all ethical and parliamentary traditions were grossly violated during the address of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz yesterday, which cannot be tolerated. The opposition leader failed to control their members.”

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan was addressing the media outside the assembly, condemning the gross violation of ethical and parliamentary traditions during Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s address the other day. He stated that the opposition leader failed to control their members, and such behavior will not be tolerated.

Amidst opposition protest government passed supplementary budget.

Opposition members staged a walkout from the assembly session, protesting against the government.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan informed the house on the opposition’s protest on cut motion.

The Speaker imposed a guillotine on the supplementary budget of the Police Department due to the cut motion.

