Over Rs1.1trn suppl budget approved by Punjab PA

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Saturday approved the supplementary budget of more than Rs 1100 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24, despite the opposition’s boycott of the session. The opposition members staged a walkout from the assembly session, protesting against the government.

The Punjab Assembly also passed a resolution condemning the US Congress resolution with a majority vote.

The resolution was approved with an overwhelming majority, demonstrating the assembly’s strong stance against the US Congress resolution.

Earlier, the opposition staged a protest in the Punjab Assembly against the suspension of 11 members’ membership, demanding their reinstatement.

The Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan praised the Finance Minister for the approval of the supplementary budget.

Information Minister Punjab Azma Bukhari and Finance Minister Punjab Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman termed the budget as a historic tax-free budget for Punjab.

They also warned that if the Leader of the House is not allowed to speak, they will not permit opposition members to speak either.

Earlier, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan on Saturday vowed to maintain order in the Punjab Assembly, stating that the disruptive behavior exhibited by opposition members during Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s address will not be tolerated.

Despite efforts to resolve issues, the opposition leader failed to control their members, who continued to create disturbance during the proceedings of the House.

The speaker expressed disappointment that the opposition leader, familiar with parliamentary procedures, did not take steps to control their members.

In response, the speaker announced the formation of a parliamentary committee on ethics to ensure decorum in the assembly.

This move aims to restore order and facilitate a productive legislative environment. The speaker’s stance has been welcomed by many, who see it as a step towards promoting respect and dignity in the province’s highest legislative body.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan was addressing the media outside the assembly, condemning the gross violation of ethical and parliamentary traditions during Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s address the other day. He stated that the opposition leader failed to control their members, and such behavior will not be tolerated.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan informed the house on the opposition’s protest on cut motion.

The Speaker imposed a guillotine on the supplementary budget of the Police Department due to the cut motion.

