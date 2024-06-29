KCCI to hold free medical camp today

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) in collaboration with Dr Essa’s Laboratory & Diagnostic Center, Al-Mustafa Welfare Trust and Pakistan Eye Bank Society will be organizing a “Free Medical Camp” at KCCI Auditorium on Saturday, June 29, 2024 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

According to details, free tests for cholesterol, fasting/ random sugar and Bone Mineral Density Tests etc. will be offered to visitors along with valuable insight on health and free consultation by dentist, eye specialist, general physician and physiotherapist.

President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh has requested people from all walks to life, particularly KCCI Members to take advantage of the free of cost healthcare facilities being provided at KCCI’s Medical Camp under Karachi Chamber’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

