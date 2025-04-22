AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
PSL 10: Khushdil, Warner seal thriller for Karachi Kings

Syed Ahmed Raza Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 12:14am

Karachi Kings edged past Peshawar Zalmi in a nail-biting Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 clash at the National Stadium, with David Warner and Khushdil Shah leading the charge in a tense chase that ended with just three balls to spare.

Chasing a modest target of 148, Karachi overcame early stumbles and reached the target at 148/8 in 19.3 overs.

Captain Warner anchored the innings with a fluent 60 off 47 balls, laced with eight boundaries. Khushdil Shah, later named Player of the Match, finished unbeaten on 23 off 17 deliveries, steering the side home under pressure.

PSL X: Unbeaten Islamabad United thump Karachi Kings by 6 wickets

Earlier, Zalmi were restricted to 147/8 after being put into bat. Captain Babar Azam top-scored with a steady 46 off 41 balls, but lacked significant support.

Khushdil Shah also shone with the ball, picking 3/21 in a disciplined spell, removing key batters including Babar and Kohler-Cadmore.

Abbas Afridi chipped in with 3/27, dismissing Haris and tailenders to stifle Zalmi’s death-over surge. Alzarri Joseph’s late cameo of 24* off 13 helped Peshawar push past 140.

Luke Wood was the pick of the bowlers for Zalmi, claiming 3/22, including the wickets of Seifert and Vince in quick succession. But despite their fightback, Khushdil’s composure at the death proved decisive.

The victory gives Karachi a crucial boost in the mid-table race, while Peshawar are left to reassess their batting depth.

PSL 10 points table

Team M W L PT NRR
IU 4 4 0 8 +2.544
LQ 3 2 1 4 +2.051
KK 4 2 2 4 -0.343
QG 3 1 2 2 -0.917
PZ 3 1 2 2 -1.033
MS 3 0 3 0 -2.941

Next fixture

Multan Sultans will face Lahore Qalandars in an all-important Pakistan Super League clash on Tuesday at the Multan Cricket Stadium, with the match set to begin at 8:00 PM PKT.

Past PSL winners

  • PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

  • PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

  • PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

  • PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

  • PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2023 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2024 - Islamabad United

