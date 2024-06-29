AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-29

realme launches new edition of 12 Series smartphones

Press Release Published 29 Jun, 2024 06:40am

KARACHI: realme, one of the world’s leading smartphone brands, this week announced the launch of its latest smartphones, the realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan. This highly anticipated announcement has generated significant excitement among realme enthusiasts, promising to shake up the market with their advanced features and competitive pricing.

Since its debut, the realme number series has garnered global appreciation, and after a two-year hiatus, it has made a triumphant return to Pakistan. Renowned for its premium quality in the Pakistani market, the series is now back with enhanced photography features and top-notch chipset capabilities.

Adding to the excitement, the unveiling of cricketer Shaheen Afridi as the brand ambassador has further bolstered realme’s image. Afridi’s association with realme has positively impacted the brand’s following, aligning the high-performance ethos of the cricketer with the advanced technology of the new realme 12 series.

