Court confirms bail of PTI leader

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Friday confirmed the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shoaib Shaheen in a case registered against him at the Secretariat police station.

Additional and Sessions judge Aamir Zia while hearing the case, confirmed PTI leader’s bail in a case registered against him for violating Section 144. Shaheen appeared before the court along with his counsel Zafer Khokar and marked his attendance.

During the hearing, the investigation officer (IO) of the case produced the record of the case before the court.

