Jun 29, 2024
Pakistan

Court cases of FBR: PM directs authorities to hire ‘best’ lawyers

Zaheer Abbasi Published 29 Jun, 2024 06:40am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to hire the services of the best lawyers regarding the Federal Board of Revenue’s pending cases in various courts and tribunals.

While presiding over an important meeting on the issues of FBR, on Friday, the premier said that the FBR’s role is very important in the economy of the country.

While speaking to the participants, the prime minister said that the FBR’s role is very important in the economy of the country.

The premier added that he would himself chair weekly review meeting regarding the ongoing reforms in the FBR and revenue collection.

He directed that Customs Appellate Tribunals should also be set up along with Inland Revenue Appellate Tribunals for speedy disposal of tax-related cases.

The prime minister also directed to formulate a strategy for awarding meritorious officers of the FBR.

The meeting was briefed that the work regarding the establishment of Appellate Tribunals Inland Revenue has started.

The meeting was further told that a transparent written examination will be conducted for the appointment of judges in these tribunals.

Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, Members of National Assembly Bilal Azhar Kayani, Barrister Aqeel Malik, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, FBR chairman and relevant senior government officials attended the meeting.



