Goodbye to freedom of speech and expression

On June 22, 2024, the Prime Minister read a statement during a high-level apex meeting held to seek his approval for the new and updated National Action Plan. He read the written statement placed before him verbatim, whereas he usually prefers to speak extempore using lofty words that often recycle.

Part of his statement, loaded with expressions that have future consequences on freedom of expression, speech, and press, conveyed the message of upcoming laws, rules, and regulations intended to further curb the already limited freedom of expression, speech, and press in the country, despite being unrelated to curbing terrorism.

Unlike his usual self, he ensured that he read each and every word placed before him. He stated, “For a long time, Pakistan’s social space has been bloodied by enemies of the country to create conflict among our people, spread confusion, and distort and stigmatize the national narrative, bringing, God forbid, disrepute to the country.

Under the constitution, everyone has freedom of speech and freedom of expression, but its wrongful use, flouting and tearing apart the constitution, and spewing venom against Pakistan’s progress, development, security, and stability could not be a bigger crime against the nation and the country.”

He continued, saying, “We will make new laws and rules to ensure that the government’s voice is made stronger…to ensure that the true story of the country is heard by everyone, making sure that misinformation and lies cannot hide the truth.” Referring to his visit to China, he said that enemies from outside the country and friends-like enemies within the country use filthy and dirty campaigns to undermine the successful outcome of the visit.

He added, “Therefore, we will bring such laws and rules that can stop this irregularity and hateful speech, putting an end to efforts aimed at creating division within the nation…let us decide with full determination and resolve to implement those plans…and lay the foundation of prosperity and development”.

The key word used here is “enemy.” The enemy could be foreign countries, our immediate neighboring countries, foreign intelligence agencies, or it could be those Pakistanis who allegedly were blamed for attacking the armed forces’ installations on May 9th.

In plain terms, this includes PTI leadership considered as masterminds, the workers, supporters, and activists who abetted, facilitated, and executed the attacks, and all those political activists who are criticizing the government and armed forces of Pakistan on social media from within the country and outside the country.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024