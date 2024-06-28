NA may approve budget today

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Friday (June 28) is likely to approve Budget-2024-25 including The Finance Bill, 2024 with certain amendments.

According to the business agenda of the National Assembly, the House has completed the first six items of the business.

Now, the National Assembly Friday would take up agenda numbers seven and eight which are relevant to “The Finance Bill, 2024” for passage.

Honoraria for NA, Senate staff but no change in tax rates for salaried group as Aurangzeb wraps up budget discussion

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb would present “The Finance Bill, 2024” in the house for approval.

According to the sources, the government would incorporate some recommendations of the Senate and amendments in the Finance Bill, 2024.

The sources said that the opposition would submit around 50 amendments in the bill and the government is likely to reject it. The sources said that the opposition members are likely to present amendments to the proposals to impose taxes on salaried persons, food items, and others.

The finance minister would also lay the papers under Article 83 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The papers are; (1) Schedule of Authorized Expenditure 2024-25, (2) Supplementary Schedule of Authorized Expenditure 2022-23 and 2023-24 and (3) Excess Schedule of Authorized Expenditure 2022-23.

The finance minister will also present for discussion and voting on Excess for Grants in respect of the expenditure other than charge upon the Federal Consolidated Fund for the financial years, 2022-23 and Charge Excess Expenditures for the financial year 2022-23 for discussion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024