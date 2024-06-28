IIAP welcomes inaugural flight of ‘Somon Air’ from Dushanbe

KARACHI: Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) on Thursday welcomed the inaugural flight of Somon Air, Tajikistan’s national airline, from Dushanbe.

The historic flight, SMR 129, touched down at 11:45 AM, carrying 14 passengers on board.

To mark this significant occasion, a traditional water cannon salute was presented by the Civil Aviation Rescue and Fire Fighting Service.

A small cake-cutting ceremony was also held to celebrate this milestone.

The event was graced by notable dignitaries, including Governor KPK Faisal Karim kundi, Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan Yusuf Sharifzoda, Airport Manager, Director SAPs, and other esteemed officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024