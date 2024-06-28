AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
Markets Print 2024-06-28

HCSTS voices concerns over ongoing ‘crackdown’ on LPG gas shops

Recorder Report Published 28 Jun, 2024 05:41am

HYDERABAD: Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani, President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), has voiced serious concerns over the ongoing crackdown on LPG gas shops in Hyderabad, which has been intensifying over the past month. Shaikhani questioned the timing and rationale behind these actions, noting that such measures are often taken only after a major accident occurs.

He demanded clarity on which department issued licences to these shops and why they were allowed to operate in densely populated areas for years without intervention.

Shaikhani highlighted the severe impact of this crackdown on thousands of domestic consumers, including tea houses, tandoors, eateries, small hotels, restaurants and domestic users, which rely heavily on LPG. He emphasised that with the skyrocketing prices of natural gas by the Sui Southern Gas Company and a ban on new connections for over three years, LPG cylinders had become the only viable option for many consumers. The sudden crackdown has jeopardized the livelihoods of countless individuals in Hyderabad and disrupted daily cooking routines for households.

He underscored the global context of LPG production, noting that the annual global production stands at approximately 300 million metric tons, with major producers being the United States, China, Saudi Arabia, and Russia. In contrast, Pakistan’s annual LPG consumption is around 1.2 million metric tons, with domestic production falling short and necessitating imports.

He pointed out that the demand for LPG is on the rise both globally and within Pakistan, spanning domestic, commercial, industrial, and agricultural sectors.

Shaikhani stressed the importance of ensuring safe LPG distribution to prevent accidents. He called for the implementation of standard testing and certification processes for cylinders and the restriction of LPG sales to licensed distributors only. To enhance safety, he suggested the use of digital systems to monitor LPG distribution, consumer training on safe usage, the establishment of approved distribution centers in designated areas of Hyderabad, and a ban on LPG shops in densely populated zones.

Additionally, he recommended the introduction of online ordering and home delivery systems, regular safety inspections, and the formation of an emergency response team available 24/7.

In his appeal to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Shaikhani urged the swift implementation of comprehensive measures to ensure the safe distribution of LPG. He emphasised that resolving the LPG supply issues is critical for both commercial and domestic consumers in Hyderabad.

