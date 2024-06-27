AIRLINK 87.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 39.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
DGKC 92.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
FFBL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.47%)
FFL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 124.97 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.35%)
HUBC 165.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 38.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 136.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.96%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.11%)
PPL 118.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.57%)
SNGP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.82%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.73%)
UNITY 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 8,349 Increased By 57 (0.69%)
BR30 26,685 Increased By 141.3 (0.53%)
KSE100 78,718 Increased By 442.8 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,539 Increased By 157.9 (0.62%)
Jun 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-27

US Congress seeks probe into electoral fraud claims

NNI Published 27 Jun, 2024 06:52am

WASHINGTON: The United States House of Representatives on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted in favour of an impartial investigation into the claims of election manipulation in Pakistan, following the February 8 national polls, emphasizing the need for people’s participation in the democratic process in the South Asian country.

Pakistan’s last general polls were marred by a nationwide mobile Internet shutdown on Election Day, arrests and violence in its build-up and unusually delayed results, leading to accusations that the vote was rigged.

The issue was most forcefully raised by former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), whose leaders had to participate in the electoral contest as independent candidates after being deprived of their symbol, the cricket bat, following a legal battle over an intra-party election deemed flawed by the election authority, the Arab News reported Wednesday.

Much of the PTI leadership, including Khan, found itself behind bars on a range of legal charges as the country went to the polls, though the candidates supported by it emerged as the single largest bloc in the National Assembly.

The US house voted 368-7 over a resolution calling for “full and independent investigation of claims of interference or irregularities in Pakistan’s February 2024 election.”

It condemned “attempts to suppress the people of Pakistan’s participation in their democracy, including through harassment, intimidation, violence, arbitrary detention, restrictions on access to the Internet and telecommunications, or any violation of their human, civil, or political rights.”

The House Resolution 901 said it was to express support for democracy and human rights in Pakistan.

It urged the government to uphold democratic and electoral institutions, human rights, and the rule of law, asking it to respect the fundamental guarantees of due process, freedom of the press, freedom of assembly, and speech of the people of Pakistan.

It also condemned “any effort to subvert the political, electoral, or judicial processes of Pakistan.”

Commenting on the development, Michael Kugelman, Director of South Asia Institute at The Wilson Centre in Washington, said the margin of vote was significant.

“85 percent of House members voted on it, and 98 percent voted in favour of the resolution,” he noted in a social media post. “This is quite significant.”

Pakistan US US Congress PTI Imran Khan ECP electoral process General Election 2024 February 8 polls

Comments

200 characters

US Congress seeks probe into electoral fraud claims

FBR to impose sales tax on stationery items

Retired govt employees’ pensions: Notification likely to be issued very soon

Chinese industries’ transfer to Pakistan: PM allows JV project

FBR to create 25 posts of ‘commissioner refund’

Failure to tax world’s richest means global tax needed

Rs82bn TFCs issue: OGDCL sets stringent conditions for proposed rollover

PM again invites opposition for talks

KE’s rights acquisition: SECP says its ‘suspicions’ not eased yet

KE demands Sindh govt make Rs105bn payment

Qamar elected chairman of NA finance panel

Read more stories