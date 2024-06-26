US Congress calls for impartial probe into Pakistan’s elections

The United States House of Representatives voted on Tuesday in favour of an impartial investigation into the general elections held this year in February in Pakistan.

A total of 368 lawmakers voted in favour of the the resolution which called for “full and independent investigation of claims of interference or irregularities in Pakistan’s February 2024 election.”

The resolution condemned “attempts to suppress the people of Pakistan’s participation in their democracy, including through harassment, intimidation, violence, arbitrary detention, restrictions on access to the Internet and telecommunications, or any violation of their human, civil, or political rights”.

US concerned about reports of intimidation, voter suppression in Pakistan election, White House says

It also urged the government to uphold democratic and electoral institutions, human rights, and the rule of law. It asked the government to respect the fundamental guarantees of due process, “freedom of the press, freedom of assembly, and speech of the people of Pakistan”.

Questions have been raised about the fairness of the February 8 election both inside Pakistan as well as in major foreign capitals.

The United States, Britain and the European Union separately expressed concerns about Pakistan’s electoral process and urged a probe into reported irregularities.

The main battle in the elections was between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s party and candidates backed by ex-prime minister Imran Khan.

Both declared victory separately.

Elections were held for 265 seats in the national assembly and a political party needed 133 seats for a simple majority.

Subsequently, Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the new prime minister after his party PML-N formed an alliance with PPP.