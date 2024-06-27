US vows support to Operation Azm-e-Istehkam

WASHINGTON: The United States State Department announced its support for Pakistan’s new counterterrorism operation, Azm-e-Istehkam, approved by the federal cabinet.

Addressing a weekly news briefing in Washington, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller has said that they support Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism and ensure the safety and security of its citizens in a manner that promotes the rule of law and protection of human rights.

When questioned about the new operation and the US response to its announcement, Matthew Miller stated: “The Pakistani people have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks. No country should have to suffer such acts of terror. The US and Pakistan have a shared interest in combating threats to regional security.”

He further said: “We support Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism and ensure the safety and security of its citizens in a manner that promotes the rule of law and protection of human rights.”

During the press briefing, he continued that Washington’s partnership with Islamabad includes a high-level counterterrorism dialogue, including funding robust counterterrorism capacity-building programmes and supporting a series of US-Pakistan military-to-military engagements.

Addressing concerns about religiously-motivated violence in Pakistan specifically the Swat incident, Miller reiterated the US’s stance against such violence and blasphemy laws, urging Pakistani authorities to uphold human rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedom of religion, expression, association, and peaceful assembly.

He expressed regret over the incident of mob violence in Swat. Matthew Miller said there is concern over incidents of religious violence.

“As we have previously stated, we are always concerned by incidents of religiously motivated violence. Violence or the threat of violence against another person is never an acceptable form of expression, and we oppose blasphemy laws everywhere in the world, including in Pakistan,” said Miller.

Miller noted that the US frequently engages with Pakistani counterparts on human rights issues, as highlighted in Pakistan’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern and the Department’s Annual International Religious Freedom Report and Country Report on Human Rights Practices.

“We continue to urge Pakistani authorities to respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all and we make that clear both publicly and privately and this includes freedom of religion, freedom of expression, freedom of association, and the right to peaceful assembly,” he remarked.

However, Mathew Miller refused to comment on a question about Chinese investment projects in Pakistan.