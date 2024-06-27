Partly Facetious: ‘The First Daughter syndrome’

“So who do you think? Biden versus Trump?” “Why is the US political map getting to be like Pakistan’s?” “They still have intra-party elections which we don’t except for the Jamaat-i-Islami, and they still have general elections where charges of rigging…ooops, sorry, in that they have done a Pakistan right!”

“Well, our politicians have been doing it for a lot longer.”

“I reckon once begun it’s going to continue.”

“Hmmm we started the First Daughter syndrome.”

“Our former First Daughter, Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN), never needed to work for a living and is now the chief minister of the largest province in the country, following daddy and uncle’s footsteps, Ivanka graduated cum laude from Pennsylvania University, had a successful career as a model and then joined her father’s business…”

“NMN wears uniforms, has Ivanka dared…”

“Oh shush. Anyway, the US electoral system is offering Biden and Trump as presidential candidates and I have talked to a number of Americans, and they say they don’t want either.”

“See, I would advise the Republicans and the Democrats to look at the Pakistan model.”

“Well, we have three national parties and The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless…”

“Technically, there is a Kennedy who is standing up for elections as an independent…”

“Are you purposely being obtuse, or you are obtuse?”

“You don’t have to get personal, all I am saying is that technically there will be three candidates on the US ballot…”

“When I said the US should look at the Pakistan model with respect to the two serious candidates on offer… I mean, given that they have been following our lead in any case…”

“Would you say it already!”

“Well, we have a system which allows us to prime a new man in – yes, last man in…”

“I thought it was more last man in.”

“Yeah but our last man in always goes back home - here or in the UK - via jail!”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway right now a new man is being primed up, and he too has a lot in common with the Man Who Must Remain Nameless when he began his politics – he lost his seat in 2018, did not stand up for elections in 2024 fearing another defeat I reckon and…”

“But with a tad more experience than the previous selection.”

“That’s true.”

