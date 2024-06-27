Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 147,685 tonnes of cargo comprising 105,861 tonnes of import cargo and 41,824 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 105,861 comprised of45,503 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 18,358 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 42000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 41,824 comprised of 22,134 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 19,690 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 02 ships namely, Navios Jasmine & Xin Ya Zhou berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

About 03 ships namely, Oriental Viola, Xt Dolphin & Apl Salalah asailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

Shipping activity was reported at the port where three ships namely, Atlantic Ibis, Maersk Kinloss and Serenity carrying Containers and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Tuesday, 25th June-2024.

Meanwhile another LPG carrier ‘Bateleur’ also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on Wednesday morning.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Atlantic Ibis, Gaslog Geneva, Sinar Mendawai and Baustella left the port on Wednesday morning and three more ships, Chemtrans Ionian, Serenity and Maersk Kinloss are expected to sail the day.

A cargo volume of 95,036 tonnes, comprising 81,413 tonnes imports cargo and 13,623tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,204 Containers (2,449 TEUs Imports and 755 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships are at outer anchorage of port, out of them two ships, Bateleur and Gaschem Fuji &another ship G-Bright carrying LPG, Chemicals and Palm oil are expected to take berths at SSGC, EVTL and LCT respectively on Tuesday, 25th June-2024, while three more ships, Maersk Cairo, MSC Maeva and Wan Hai 136 are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 27th June-2024.

