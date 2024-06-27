Population, housing census: ECC likely to approve Rs7.98bn

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordinating Committee (ECC) of the cabinet is likely to approve Rs7.987 billion for the 7th Population and Housing Census besides the allocation of additional funds for PSDP 2023-24 for development projects in Gwadar.

The meeting of the ECC initially scheduled for Wednesday has been revised for today (Thursday) morning, apparently owing to the ongoing budget session of the National Assembly after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strictly instructed the ministers during the cabinet meeting to ensure their presence in the session.

The ECC meeting to be presided over by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is expected to take up the Maritime Affairs’ proposal for the allocation of additional funds for development projects in Gwadar.

12-point agenda items of the ECC meeting included mostly requests of the ministries and divisions for approval of technical supplementary grants just few days ahead of the closure of current fiscal year.

The Cabinet Division has received a request to be placed before the ECC for allocation of additional funds through supplementary grant/ TSG during the outgoing fiscal year 2023-24.

The Ministry of Communication has also sought approval of TSG of Rs10.477 billion and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Rs366.263 million, as well as, allocation of surrendered funds amounting to Rs96,480,583 pertaining to publicity campaign on the defence day (6th September 2023, TSG for current fiscal year for National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Ministry of Planning Development and Housing Census request for approval of Rs7.987 billion through TSG for 7th Population and Housing Census.

The meeting of the ECC would also take up the Finance Division’s proposal with respect to amendments in the pension scheme.

