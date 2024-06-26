AIRLINK 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
World

Russian, US defence ministers discussed Ukraine by phone, Moscow says

Published 26 Jun, 2024

MOSCOW: Russian Minister of Defence Andrei Belousov and his US counterpart Lloyd Austin spoke by phone on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Moscow’s defence ministry said.

“The Ministers exchanged views on the situation around Ukraine,” the ministry said in a statement, noting the conversation took place “at the initiative of the American side”.

“Andrei Belousov pointed to the danger of further escalation of the situation in connection with the ongoing supply of US weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” it continued. “Other issues were also discussed.”

The Pentagon also reported the phone call, saying in a statement that Austin had “emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine”.

The statement said it was Austin’s first call with Belousov, who was appointed to his post in May.

Russia’s Dagestan temporarily on high alert after reports of armed man in Makhachkala

Russia has slammed the United States for its ongoing military support for Ukraine, and Washington recently gave Kyiv the green light to use long-range US weapons on parts of Russia near the beleaguered city of Kharkiv.

On Monday, the Kremlin warned the United States of “consequences” and summoned its ambassador after Moscow said a Ukrainian strike with a US missile on Crimea killed four people.

