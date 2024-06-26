AIRLINK 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
BOP 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.87%)
DGKC 90.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
FFBL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.19%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HASCOL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
HBL 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.49%)
HUBC 166.83 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.9%)
HUMNL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.11%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.99%)
KOSM 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
OGDC 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.46%)
PAEL 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PPL 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.9%)
SNGP 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
SSGC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
UNITY 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,309 Increased By 63.6 (0.77%)
BR30 26,551 Increased By 136.4 (0.52%)
KSE100 78,394 Increased By 453.3 (0.58%)
KSE30 25,400 Increased By 212.8 (0.84%)
Jun 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets ILP (Interloop Limited) 71.29 Increased By ▲ 0.41%

Pakistan’s Interloop to invest over $92mn on production, energy expansion

  • Company eyes export target of $670.8 million in FY25
BR Web Desk Published 26 Jun, 2024 11:41am

Interloop Limited (ILP), one of Pakistan’s largest textile exporter, plans to invest around $92 million on its expansion as the company eyes to export goods worth $670.8 million in FY25.

The textile exporter shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“We would like to-apprise that the Board of Directors of ILP in its meeting held on June 25, 2024, (Tuesday) approved the Annual Budget of the Company for the Fiscal Year 2024-25, amidst other items,” the company said in its notice.

“The export sales target for FY25 has been set at $670.80 million,” it said.

The BoD of ILP has approved to enhance capacity in hosiery by 25% with the installation and commissioning of Hosiery Plant 6 by QI’FY26, adding 1,584 additional knitting machines.

“Total approved investment for Plant 6 is $58 million.”

Interloop Limited

The BOD also approved a capital outlay of $18.8 million by Q4’FY26 for the commissioning of an additional 20 lines in denim.

“This expansion will be phased over two years, increasing capacity to a total of 18 million (approx.) garments per year,” it added.

ILP said that to cover consistent growing demand of dyed yarn, the board has approved the expansion of ILP in-house spun yarn dyeing capacity by 20 metric-tons to 28 metric-tons.

“Total capital outlay is approved at $13.2 million. The plant is expected to be commissioned by Q1’FY26,” it said.

Lastly, the company said that being cognizant of environmental impact of our ongoing expansions and to reduce GHG emissions, it has approved an additional 4MW capacity to solar generation, with the cost of $2.1 million, which would be commissioned by Q3’F Y25.

Textile giant Interloop’s profit surges 115% to Rs10bn in 1HFY24

“It will increase our green energy generation capacity to 16.6MW,” it said.

Based in Faisalabad, the textile manufacturer supplies socks and leggings to retailers consisting of Nike, Adidas, H&M, Puma, Levi’s, Reebok and Target. The company has five hosiery manufacturing divisions, located in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Interloop Limited PSX notice Pakistan Stock Market

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s Interloop to invest over $92mn on production, energy expansion

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: US says it supports Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Sugar export: Govt to scrap permission if retail prices raised

FBR may block bank accounts of non-filers

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: PPRA board to consider aviation ministry’s proposal today

Historic receivables, payments: KE urges PD to help settle the dispute

PM admits FY25 budget prepared on IMF’s dictation

Rs14bn of EDS: FBR points out ambiguity in reconciliation

Read more stories