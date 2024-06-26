AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
DFML 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
DGKC 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.33%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
HBL 125.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 163.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.43%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 128.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-2.55%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 116.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SEARL 57.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.91%)
SNGP 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
TPLP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.18%)
TRG 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
UNITY 29.66 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (9.16%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,246 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.56%)
BR30 26,414 Decreased By -199.7 (-0.75%)
KSE100 77,941 Decreased By -291.5 (-0.37%)
KSE30 25,187 Decreased By -117 (-0.46%)
Jun 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-06-26

Germany’s Covestro unveils cost cuts amid UAE energy firm takeover talks

AFP Published 26 Jun, 2024 03:15am

FRANKFURT, (Germany): German chemical maker Covestro unveiled Tuesday a 400-million-euro ($430-million) cost-cutting plan, a day after announcing progress in talks about a mammoth takeover by Emirati national energy firm ADNOC.

The annual savings are to be achieved globally by the end of 2028, by cutting material and personnel costs, and 190 million euros of the total would be in Germany, the group said. But the Leverkusen-based company also said it had agreed with staff representatives not to make any compulsory redundancies at its German sites until the end of 2032.

“The last few years have been challenging for the chemical industry and for Covestro,” said CEO Markus Steilemann, adding that the cost-cutting programme would help secure the group’s “leading position in the global market”.

uae ADNOC UAE energy firm Covestro Markus Steilemann

Comments

200 characters

Germany’s Covestro unveils cost cuts amid UAE energy firm takeover talks

Sugar export: Govt to scrap permission if retail prices raised

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: PPRA board to consider aviation ministry’s proposal today

PPP decides to vote for budget

FBR may block bank accounts of non-filers

Historic receivables, payments: KE urges PD to help settle the dispute

Rs14bn of EDS: FBR points out ambiguity in reconciliation

CDC relaxes fees for sub-account holders, CDS connection

Azm-e-Istehkam operation: Cabinet taken into confidence

PM admits FY25 budget prepared on IMF’s dictation

Shibli talks of ‘tyranny of majority’ in upper house

Read more stories