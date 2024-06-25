AIRLINK 89.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.47%)
Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 25 Jun, 2024 12:32pm

After increasing in the previous session, gold prices declined in Pakistan on Tuesday in line with a decrease in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs241,500 after a single-day loss of Rs500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs207,047 after it registered a decrease of Rs429, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola improved by Rs500 clocking in at Rs242,000 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,326 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lost $2 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

