Jun 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

  • In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs242,000
BR Web Desk Published June 24, 2024 Updated June 24, 2024 01:01pm

After decreasing in the previous session, gold prices improved in Pakistan on Monday in line with an increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs242,000 after a single-day gain of Rs500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs207,476 after it registered an increase of Rs429, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola declined by Rs1,400 clocking in at Rs241,500 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,328 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $8 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market Spot gold gold price gold imports gold rates Gold trade gold import gold rate LME gold gold markets Global Gold prices Gold spot rates gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola gold medal gold spot rate Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

SIC in assemblies: SC resumes hearing

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Foreign travel ban on non-filers: NICOP holders, minors, students to be exempted

Disposal of immovable property: 15pc flat rate on gain proposed

Oil eases as strong dollar weighs on commodities markets

Value-added textile exporters reject 29pc standard taxation

Non-performing bank loans: Finance bill proposes amendments in 7th Schedule

Israeli airstrike kills eight Palestinians at Gaza aid centre

South Africa beat West Indies to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals

Parties stand divided over anti-terrorism operation

Read more stories