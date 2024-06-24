Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

After decreasing in the previous session, gold prices improved in Pakistan on Monday in line with an increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs242,000 after a single-day gain of Rs500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs207,476 after it registered an increase of Rs429, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola declined by Rs1,400 clocking in at Rs241,500 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,328 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $8 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.