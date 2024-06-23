Counter-terrorism campaign: Operation ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ launched

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a reinvigorated and re-energized national counter-terrorism campaign by launching Operation Azm-e-Istehkam in consensus with all the stakeholders including provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, symbolizing the national resolve to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country.

The decision was taken by the premier while presiding over a meeting of Central Apex Committee on National Action Plan on Saturday.

According to Prime Minister’s Office, Azm-e-Istehkam will integrate and synergize multiple lines of effort to combat the menaces of extremism and terrorism in a comprehensive and decisive manner.

In the politico-diplomatic domain, efforts will be intensified to curtail the operational space for terrorists through regional cooperation.

The renewed and full-blown efforts of the armed forces will be augmented by full support from all law enforcement agencies, empowered by effective legislation to address legal voids that hinder effective prosecution of terrorism-related cases and award of exemplary punishments to them.

The campaign will be duly complemented by socioeconomic measures aimed at addressing genuine concerns of the people and creating an environment that discourages extremist tendencies. The information space will be leveraged to promote a unified national narrative in support of the campaign.

The forum reiterated that the fight against extremism and terrorism is Pakistan’s war and is absolutely essential for the nation’s survival and well-being. The forum resolved that no one will be allowed to challenge the writ of the state without any exception.

The forum also reviewed measures to ensure foolproof security for Chinese nationals in Pakistan. Following the prime minister’s approval, new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were issued to relevant departments, which will enhance mechanisms for providing comprehensive security to Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

The Apex Committee of Nation Action Plan conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing counter-terrorism campaign and assessed the internal security situation.

The progress on the multi-domain tenets of the National Action Plan was scrutinised, with a particular emphasis on identifying shortcomings in the implementation for addressing the same at top priority.

The necessity for a comprehensive and reinvigorated counter-terrorism strategy, founded on complete national consensus and system-wide synergy, was underscored.

The meeting was attended by the ministers of the federal cabinet, including the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, defence minister, interior minister, finance minister, law minister, and information minister.

Additionally, the chief ministers of all the provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan, Services Chiefs, and chief secretaries of the provinces, along with other senior civilian, military, and law enforcement agencies’ officers.

