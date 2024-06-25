Iran’s presidential election process

Iranians will vote in a snap presidential election on Friday to choose a successor to Ebrahim Raisi following his death in a helicopter crash, a contest set to be dominated by security hardliners who share his uncompromising anti-Western views.

Iran rebukes G7 statement over its nuclear programme escalation

The president runs the country day-to-day, but real power on issues such as Iran’s nuclear programme and its foreign policy remain in the hands of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who analysts say seeks a fiercely loyal president he can trust.

Following are details of the voting process: