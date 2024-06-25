AIRLINK 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.36%)
BOP 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DFML 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
DGKC 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HASCOL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
HBL 128.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.8%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.21%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
OGDC 129.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.01%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 117.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
PTC 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.48%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
SNGP 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.85%)
TRG 63.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
UNITY 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,278 Decreased By -13.3 (-0.16%)
BR30 26,520 Decreased By -93.9 (-0.35%)
KSE100 78,151 Decreased By -81 (-0.1%)
KSE30 25,275 Decreased By -28.6 (-0.11%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran’s presidential election process

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2024 11:34am

Iranians will vote in a snap presidential election on Friday to choose a successor to Ebrahim Raisi following his death in a helicopter crash, a contest set to be dominated by security hardliners who share his uncompromising anti-Western views.

Iran rebukes G7 statement over its nuclear programme escalation

The president runs the country day-to-day, but real power on issues such as Iran’s nuclear programme and its foreign policy remain in the hands of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who analysts say seeks a fiercely loyal president he can trust.

Following are details of the voting process:

  • Five hardliners and one low-key moderate were cleared to run for president by Iran’s hardline constitutional watchdog, the Guardian Council, out of 80 who registered to enter the contest.

  • The Council, which screens candidates for their political and Islamic qualifications, is a 12-strong panel of clerics appointed by the Supreme Leader and Islamic jurists nominated by the judiciary chief and approved by parliament.

  • To qualify as a candidate, presidential hopefuls must be of Iranian origin and an Iranian citizen, be considered a distinguished political or religious figure and have an unblemished record of piety and fidelity to the Islamic Republic.

  • The Guardian Council bars women from standing for president, although some top clerics and human rights lawyers argue that the constitution does not exclude them.

  • All Iranians aged over 18 can vote, which means that over 61 million of Iran’s more than 85 million people are eligible to cast a ballot.

  • All votes will be counted manually so the final result may not be announced for two days, although partial results may appear sooner.

  • If no candidate wins at least 50 percent plus one vote of all ballots cast, including blank votes, a run-off round between the top two candidates is held on the first Friday after the election result is declared.

Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Ebrahim Raisi Iranian Ambassador Iran presidential election

Comments

200 characters

Iran’s presidential election process

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam not political but national security effort: Asif

Bank deposits: Non-filers can face prospect of 30pc tax

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Budget: opposition submits 460 cut motions

WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is ‘free,’ has left UK

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

APEX Committee meeting: ‘There was no mention of Azm-e-Ishtehkam,’ says KP CM

Afghanistan into semi-finals after Bangladesh thriller, Australia out

Read more stories