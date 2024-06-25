AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
BOP 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DFML 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.7%)
DGKC 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
FFBL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
FFL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HASCOL 6.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 128.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.8%)
HUBC 167.30 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.24%)
HUMNL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 131.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.67%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 118.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.12%)
PRL 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.26%)
SNGP 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
TPLP 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
UNITY 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,320 Increased By 28.3 (0.34%)
BR30 26,730 Increased By 115.7 (0.43%)
KSE100 78,478 Increased By 245.6 (0.31%)
KSE30 25,384 Increased By 79.9 (0.32%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-25

PTI parliamentarians march demands release of IK

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarians led by party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Monday marched from Parliament House to Supreme Court of Pakistan, demanding immediate release of party founding chairman Imran Khan from prison.

The PTI MNAs and senators were holding placards inscribed with slogans of “release Imran Khan, no to fascism”, etc.

The march took place at a time when the apex court was hearing a petition filed by Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), challenging the denial of reserved seats in parliament to the SIC, a party backed by the PTI.

The lawmakers also chanted slogans against the ECP, accusing the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, a pensioned bureaucrat-turned CEC, of acting as a “B” team of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

They said that the future of the country is linked to release of Imran Khan, who, they insisted is facing prison in fake and politically motivated cases.

The MPs also chanted anti-government slogans, saying the people who have stolen the mandate of the masses have no right to rule the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Khan said that the party would continue its legal and constitutional fight against the mafias who have crippled the economy of the country by stealing the people’s mandate.

He said that the most popular leader of the people had illegally been jailed as the mafias were afraid of him, adding the crooked rulers were aware that if Imran Khan came out, they all would be in jail.

“They are afraid of Imran Khan, as he is the leader who can steer the country out of the prevalent political and economic crises. The people voted for him in the February 08 election and the reason was that they knew he wasthe only leader who thinks only for the country and the masses,” he maintained.

He expressed optimism that Imran Khan will come out soon as all the cases registered against him carry no weight as he is being penalised for going after the thieves and the mafias.

He appealed to the superior judiciary to expedite the hearing of the “concocted and politically” motivated cases against party founding chairman Imran Khan, adding “we are optimistic that the courts will do justice to us”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan PTI march PTI parliamentarians Barrister Gohar Ali Khan SIC

Comments

200 characters

PTI parliamentarians march demands release of IK

Bank deposits: Non-filers can face prospect of 30pc tax

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Budget: opposition submits 460 cut motions

Kachha Area in Sindh: Zardari for bringing criminals into mainstream

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

APEX Committee meeting: ‘There was no mention of Azm-e-Ishtehkam,’ says KP CM

Commodity traders seek permission to export surplus wheat

Proposed amendments in Finance Bill: Telecom operators seek SIFC’s intervention

SIC, PPP lawmakers assail budget

Read more stories