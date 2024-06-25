PTI parliamentarians march demands release of IK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarians led by party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Monday marched from Parliament House to Supreme Court of Pakistan, demanding immediate release of party founding chairman Imran Khan from prison.

The PTI MNAs and senators were holding placards inscribed with slogans of “release Imran Khan, no to fascism”, etc.

The march took place at a time when the apex court was hearing a petition filed by Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), challenging the denial of reserved seats in parliament to the SIC, a party backed by the PTI.

The lawmakers also chanted slogans against the ECP, accusing the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, a pensioned bureaucrat-turned CEC, of acting as a “B” team of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

They said that the future of the country is linked to release of Imran Khan, who, they insisted is facing prison in fake and politically motivated cases.

The MPs also chanted anti-government slogans, saying the people who have stolen the mandate of the masses have no right to rule the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Khan said that the party would continue its legal and constitutional fight against the mafias who have crippled the economy of the country by stealing the people’s mandate.

He said that the most popular leader of the people had illegally been jailed as the mafias were afraid of him, adding the crooked rulers were aware that if Imran Khan came out, they all would be in jail.

“They are afraid of Imran Khan, as he is the leader who can steer the country out of the prevalent political and economic crises. The people voted for him in the February 08 election and the reason was that they knew he wasthe only leader who thinks only for the country and the masses,” he maintained.

He expressed optimism that Imran Khan will come out soon as all the cases registered against him carry no weight as he is being penalised for going after the thieves and the mafias.

He appealed to the superior judiciary to expedite the hearing of the “concocted and politically” motivated cases against party founding chairman Imran Khan, adding “we are optimistic that the courts will do justice to us”.

