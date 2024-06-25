AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
BOP 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DFML 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
DGKC 89.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.64%)
FCCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
FFBL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HASCOL 6.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 126.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 166.88 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.99%)
HUMNL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 131.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.63%)
PAEL 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 118.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
SNGP 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TRG 63.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
UNITY 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,312 Increased By 20.3 (0.24%)
BR30 26,673 Increased By 59.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 78,393 Increased By 160.5 (0.21%)
KSE30 25,349 Increased By 44.9 (0.18%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-25

Minister praises performance of Punjab Police

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Irrigation Muhammad Kazim Ali Pirzada visited the Central Police Office and met with IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar in his office.

He appreciated the performance of police force deputed at river outposts in Rajanpur and other border districts. He said that Punjab Police is providing excellent security to the irrigation staff during the construction and repair of river embankments in the Katcha areas. He thanked the Punjab Police for providing foolproof protection to the irrigation staff during an attack by Katcha criminals in Rajanpur.

Pirzada said that during his visit to Rajanpur, he awarded his one month's salary as a reward to the police team who posted at the protective Manchan embankment. He said that due to police security, the irrigation department staff successfully completed construction work at a critical point connecting Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar thanked the Minister for encouraging the police team. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar remarked that such encouragement for excellent performance fosters a greater drive for good performance among the personnel. He also presented the Minister a special book titled "Thany Punjab De," comprising on detailing the upgradation work of Punjab Police stations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab police Dr Usman Anwar Muhammad Kazim Ali Pirzada

Comments

200 characters

Minister praises performance of Punjab Police

Bank deposits: Non-filers can face prospect of 30pc tax

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Budget: opposition submits 460 cut motions

Kachha Area in Sindh: Zardari for bringing criminals into mainstream

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

APEX Committee meeting: ‘There was no mention of Azm-e-Ishtehkam,’ says KP CM

Commodity traders seek permission to export surplus wheat

Proposed amendments in Finance Bill: Telecom operators seek SIFC’s intervention

SIC, PPP lawmakers assail budget

Read more stories