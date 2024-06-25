Minister praises performance of Punjab Police

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Irrigation Muhammad Kazim Ali Pirzada visited the Central Police Office and met with IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar in his office.

He appreciated the performance of police force deputed at river outposts in Rajanpur and other border districts. He said that Punjab Police is providing excellent security to the irrigation staff during the construction and repair of river embankments in the Katcha areas. He thanked the Punjab Police for providing foolproof protection to the irrigation staff during an attack by Katcha criminals in Rajanpur.

Pirzada said that during his visit to Rajanpur, he awarded his one month's salary as a reward to the police team who posted at the protective Manchan embankment. He said that due to police security, the irrigation department staff successfully completed construction work at a critical point connecting Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar thanked the Minister for encouraging the police team. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar remarked that such encouragement for excellent performance fosters a greater drive for good performance among the personnel. He also presented the Minister a special book titled "Thany Punjab De," comprising on detailing the upgradation work of Punjab Police stations.

