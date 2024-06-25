AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-25

Lunch boxes, water bottles to be provided to prisoners in Punjab

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

LAHORE: The Punjab Prisons Department has decided to provide lunch boxes and fresh water bottles to all the prisoners leaving jails to appear in courts.

The Home Department has issued notification in this regard and implementation has been started with immediate effect. It is the part of Punjab prison reforms agenda of the present government.

According to the Punjab Home Department, "major issue of the prisoners going to appear in the courts from the jails has been resolved. Now lunch boxes and cold water bottles are being provided to all the prisoners across Punjab before leaving for court. “The captives can eat lunch comfortably during their stay in Bakshi Khana. \

According to the notification, food and cold drinking water are being given to approximately 7,000 prisoners in all 43 jails of Punjab every day while going to court. He said that the prisoner welfare program has received great acceptance and appreciation from the prisoners and their families as well as human rights organizations and welfare institutions.

It is said that the installation of small flour mills for supply of quality flour in jails across Punjab has also been approved. Tractors and other agricultural implements have been provided in the jails, which are helping in turning jail lands cultivable.

As a result, fresh vegetables and wheat are being grown in jail for fulfilling the food requirements of the prisoners. It is also said that the Home Department is paying special attention to the welfare of Punjab jail employees and prisoners.

Punjab prisoners Punjab prisons department Punjab Home Department

