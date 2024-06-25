High-level delegation leaves for Turkmenistan

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation led by the federal minister for industries and production has left for Turkmenistan with the agenda to discuss in detail the completion of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project as well as enhancing mutual cooperation in other fields.

The three-day official visit from June 24-26 led by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain comes after a meeting between the minister and Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov last week, where they discussed ways to strengthen trade and economic relations between the two countries.

During the visit, the Pakistani delegation will explore new opportunities for bilateral trade and investment including an agreement on government to government (G2G) basis for the import of urea fertiliser, an official of the Ministry of Industries and Production said.

Recently the government has announced of importing up to 200,000 tons of urea fertiliser to meet the local demand.

The official further said that the Pakistani delegation is also keen to explore new market for Pakistani mangoes in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov in his recent meeting with Rana Tanveer informed that Turkmenistan has completed all the work on TAPI on its side as well as completing gas filed but now was waiting progress on Afghanistan and Pakistani sides.

The TAPI gas pipeline project is also okayed by the Afghan Taliban which is of great and strategic importance for Turkmenistan and is one of the largest gas pipeline initiatives in the region. It aims to transport 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Turkmenistan to Pakistan and India through Afghanistan.

Originally launched decades ago with a planned completion date of 2019, the project faced delays due to various challenges, including difficulties related to Afghanistan fulfilling its commitments and the resurgence of the Taliban in the region.

The 1,680-kilometer pipeline, with 735 kilometres passing through Afghanistan, is expected to generate more than $200 million in annual revenue for Afghanistan and create approximately 12,000 new jobs.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Industries, the Pakistani delegation, comprising senior officers from the Ministry of Industries and National Food Security is also accompanying the federal minister.

The delegation will engage in discussions on bilateral trade, economic relations, industrial and agricultural cooperation with Turkmenistan while cooperation in the energy sector will also be discussed.

During the visit, the delegation is scheduled to meet with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow and the national leader of Turkmenistan and chairman of the People's Council Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the statement further said.

The minister said that strengthening trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan is our top priority and this visit will play an important role in strengthening bilateral relations.

