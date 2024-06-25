Russian wheat export prices decline further after yield data

MOSCOW: Russian wheat export prices continued to decline last week amid data on high yields at the start of the harvesting campaign in Russia, analysts said.

The price of 12.5% protein Russian new crop wheat scheduled free-on-board (FOB) with delivery in July was $231 per metric ton at the end of last week, $3 lower than the price a week earlier, according to the IKAR consultancy.

Sovecon determined the price of wheat with a protein content of 12.5% with the nearest delivery at $234-236 a ton at the end of last week, down from $244-$248 a ton FOB.