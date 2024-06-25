AIRLINK 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
BOP 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 41.19 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.55%)
DGKC 89.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.6%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.69%)
FFBL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.02%)
FFL 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HASCOL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
HBL 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
HUBC 165.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
MLCF 38.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.74%)
OGDC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.51%)
PAEL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
PPL 118.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
TPLP 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 63.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,312 Increased By 20.1 (0.24%)
BR30 26,642 Increased By 28.1 (0.11%)
KSE100 78,347 Increased By 114.7 (0.15%)
KSE30 25,335 Increased By 30.6 (0.12%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-25

Russian wheat export prices decline further after yield data

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

MOSCOW: Russian wheat export prices continued to decline last week amid data on high yields at the start of the harvesting campaign in Russia, analysts said.

The price of 12.5% protein Russian new crop wheat scheduled free-on-board (FOB) with delivery in July was $231 per metric ton at the end of last week, $3 lower than the price a week earlier, according to the IKAR consultancy.

Sovecon determined the price of wheat with a protein content of 12.5% with the nearest delivery at $234-236 a ton at the end of last week, down from $244-$248 a ton FOB.

Wheat wheat crop

Comments

200 characters

Russian wheat export prices decline further after yield data

Bank deposits: Non-filers can face prospect of 30pc tax

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Budget: opposition submits 460 cut motions

Kachha Area in Sindh: Zardari for bringing criminals into mainstream

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

APEX Committee meeting: ‘There was no mention of Azm-e-Ishtehkam,’ says KP CM

Commodity traders seek permission to export surplus wheat

Proposed amendments in Finance Bill: Telecom operators seek SIFC’s intervention

SIC, PPP lawmakers assail budget

Read more stories