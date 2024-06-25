PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Public discourse on social media is taking the lead in shaping public opinion’

“There is a difference between discourse and policy.” “Of course there is. I don’t understand why you raised this…”

“In the United States and need I add in European capitals, public discourse on the Israeli Gaza war is no longer in synch with policy.”

“An excellent point raised by Professor Mearsheimer of the Chicago University.”

“Right, the Israeli narrative has no traction anymore because of the communication revolution – horrendous videos/pictures are being uploaded on social media by the hour if not the minute which belie the Israeli narrative i.e. they are the victims and the Palestinians the bad guys.”

“Yep, so banning journalists from reporting from the Gaza Strip, or even Israel, is no longer an effective containment of information.”

“And even though mainstream Western media is largely toeing the policy line, yet public discourse on social media is taking the lead in shaping public opinion.”

“I agree so even though there is now public discourse on the Israeli atrocities yet US policy or European policy has not changed and support for Israel continues.”

“And UK policy?”

“Well, I didn’t mention UK because Sunak and company are projected to face a defeat on 4 July, the like of which has never been seen in UK elections.”

“Right anyway, public discourse has spilled out onto domestic politics. Some analysts are saying that the defeat of the existing status quo in the European elections and Biden’s desperate attempts to get a ceasefire on Israeli terms before elections…”

“Right, so there is public discourse which so far has not changed policy, but it may right?”

“Not in the US – I mean whoever wins the elections, Biden or Trump, policy will remain the same and the US is leading Europe by the nose on both ongoing conflicts – Russia-Ukraine and the Israeli genocide in Gaza.”

“Right but…”

“One other point I want to make is that mainstream media in the West is no longer reflecting any reality

So what I want to point is that are our stakeholders aware that public discourse in the Land of the Pure is also not reflecting policy decisions.“

“That’s dangerous territory, isn’t it?”

“No, I am not saying public discourse is different from policy, all I am saying is that it is perhaps advisable to determine whether this is indeed the case.”

“Hmmmmm.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024