AIRLINK 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
BOP 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 41.19 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.55%)
DGKC 89.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.6%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.69%)
FFBL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.02%)
FFL 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HASCOL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
HBL 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
HUBC 165.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
MLCF 38.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.74%)
OGDC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.51%)
PAEL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
PPL 118.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
TPLP 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 63.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,312 Increased By 20.1 (0.24%)
BR30 26,642 Increased By 28.1 (0.11%)
KSE100 78,347 Increased By 114.7 (0.15%)
KSE30 25,335 Increased By 30.6 (0.12%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-25

Treasury, opposition benches assail KE for power outages

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

KARACHI: Treasury and opposition denounced the K-Electric for prolonged power cuts and “sucking the public blood” with series of taxes as the Sindh Assembly debated the budget 2024-25 for the fourth session on Monday.

Syeda Marvi Faseeh of the PPP rattled the house with a stark criticism at Hesco, Sepco and K-Electric for a prolonged electricity load shedding across Sindh.

“These departments have agonized the public life,” she added.

She said the power crisis is getting “extreme” in the province, seeking the Sindh government to take control of the all electricity distribution companies.

Bilal Hussain Khan Jadoon - a PTI-backed legislator also lashed out at the K-Electric for excessive taxation in electricity bills and long-hours load shedding. “Despite load shedding, the K-Electric is sucking the public blood,” he added. He also questioned the series of taxes in the bills, saying that “what do forward tax, extra tax, advance tax mean”.

He asked that why does the government tax the public heavily whereas giving perks to the ministers. He proposed the government to tax the ministers, instead.

Naeem Ahmed Kharal of the PPP criticized his government as not being able to fetch his wheat crop at Rs4000 a mound as per the official support price.

He said that as an MPA, he found it difficult to sell wheat at the official rate, seeing the common growers facing even greater challenges.

“No one is ready to buy wheat even at Rs2500 a mound,” he told the house, saying that the government’s teachers appointed for the Khairpur schools have got them transferred to the cities.

He said that Khairpur still awaits an announcement for the peoples bus service.

MQM’s Syed Muhammad Usman said that the “reign of terror” is ruling the province, adding that the budget proposes Rs600 billion in tax collection from Karachi but envisages no funds to develop the metropolis.

He said that the government’s spending of Rs2000 billion for education could not help enroll 7.5 million out of school kids.

Sardar Khan Chandio of the PPP said that Qambar High School lacks drinking water facility for students, asking the government to review its plans for the union councils skirting the border areas.

He requested for an improvement of the schools infrastructure in the flood affected areas, saying that “kids cannot sit”.

PPP’s Imtiaz Sheikh felicitated the government for a balanced budget for the next fiscal year, calling it “pleasant” under the prevailing economic conditions in the country.

Fayaz Ali Butt of the PPP said that his party’s government is completing the old uplift schemes and will propose new ones as well.

Syed Adil Askari of the MQM refused to dub the fiscal budget as “poor friendly”, urging the treasury to bury “ the politics of hate” to move forward.

He said that the urban and rural units will have to work together for Sindh growth. He said that Karachi is grappled with water crisis despite feeding the entire country.

MQM’s Aneel Kumar called fiscal budget “enemy of the poor” and “friend of the rich”, saying that 300 people commit suicide annually in Tharparkar with one doctor each serving 2000 patients and 277 government’s schools are shutdown. The entire district suffers from water shortage, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KE power outages

Comments

200 characters

Treasury, opposition benches assail KE for power outages

Bank deposits: Non-filers can face prospect of 30pc tax

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Budget: opposition submits 460 cut motions

Kachha Area in Sindh: Zardari for bringing criminals into mainstream

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

APEX Committee meeting: ‘There was no mention of Azm-e-Ishtehkam,’ says KP CM

Commodity traders seek permission to export surplus wheat

Proposed amendments in Finance Bill: Telecom operators seek SIFC’s intervention

SIC, PPP lawmakers assail budget

Read more stories